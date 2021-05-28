Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,666,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,605,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,137 shares of company stock worth $25,894,616. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.