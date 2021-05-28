Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 376,533 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 1.31% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 208,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,471,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 78,236 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASG opened at $8.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

