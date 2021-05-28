Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 105,071 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,071 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,275.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

