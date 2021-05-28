Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,203 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,203 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after acquiring an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 244,110 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

