Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,401 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $308.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $170.30 and a one year high of $324.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

