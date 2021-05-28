Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $70.36 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

