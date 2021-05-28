Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

