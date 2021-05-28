Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $118.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.72. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.26.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

