Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 100.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,230.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,317.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,206.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,378.23 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

