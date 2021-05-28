Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $7,618,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,230.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,317.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,206.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,378.23 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

