Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,230.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,378.23 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,317.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,206.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

