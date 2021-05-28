Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,230.11 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,378.23 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,317.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,206.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

