American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,660 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,543,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,075,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $23,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

LPX stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

