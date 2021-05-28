AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

WMT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.26. The company had a trading volume of 107,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,937,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $400.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,322,625 shares of company stock worth $888,679,084. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

