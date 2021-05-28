Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.66. The company has a market cap of $444.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

