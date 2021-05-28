Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.50

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $612.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplifon S.p.A. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

