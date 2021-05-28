Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.50

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $612.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplifon S.p.A. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.