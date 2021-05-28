Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $40,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 174,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

