Andrew J. Surdykowski Sells 1,458 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,193,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average is $112.41. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,334,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.