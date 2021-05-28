Atheios (ATH) Hits Market Capitalization of $57,494.15

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $57,494.15 and $15.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,541.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.95 or 0.06766530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.00 or 0.01930119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00492058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00190987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.29 or 0.00737978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00470350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00441509 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,063,187 coins and its circulating supply is 40,488,279 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.