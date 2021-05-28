Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $340.00 at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $335.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.81.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $286.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $194.60 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

