Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $340.00 at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $335.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.81.
NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $286.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $194.60 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.92.
In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
See Also: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.