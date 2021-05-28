Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Cut by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.74. 25,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,176. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $198.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.88. The company has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

