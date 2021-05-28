bAlpha Price Tops $215.71 on Major Exchanges (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $215.71 or 0.00606909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00078770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00019241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.85 or 0.00885857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.04 or 0.09023292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00090020 BTC.

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

