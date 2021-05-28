Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Sells $284,546.34 in Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. 231,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,273. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHLB. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.