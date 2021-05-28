BitcoinHD Market Capitalization Tops $11.48 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00005375 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00059286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.65 or 0.00329256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00186337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.25 or 0.00795012 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

