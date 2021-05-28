BitMax Token Trading Up 35.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00078290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.99 or 0.00882509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.47 or 0.08991913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00090220 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

