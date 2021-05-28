BlackRock Inc. Acquires 538,017 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.58% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $1,878,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.53.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,742 shares of company stock worth $14,452,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $256.56 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.19 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.14.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

