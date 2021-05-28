BlackRock Inc. Has $1.77 Billion Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.26% of Tyler Technologies worth $1,773,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,935 shares of company stock worth $8,480,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $408.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.32. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 92.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

