BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 789,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.64% of DTE Energy worth $1,970,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $137.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $102.19 and a 1-year high of $145.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.25.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

