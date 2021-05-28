BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.63% of The Kraft Heinz worth $1,778,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 266,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $222,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 968.7% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 606,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.43 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

