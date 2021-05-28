BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 40,045 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,045 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in News were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. FMR LLC boosted its position in News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in News by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in News by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NWSA. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. News Co. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.