BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 40,656 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 122.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,656 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Copart by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Copart by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $128.49 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.76 and a 200 day moving average of $117.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

