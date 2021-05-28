BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 20,336 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 138.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $222.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $155.65 and a twelve month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

