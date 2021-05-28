BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $8.75 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $3,990,093. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $263.09 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.60 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.87 and a 200-day moving average of $255.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.