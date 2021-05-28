BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 163.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 102,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLW opened at $43.32 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,471,735 shares of company stock worth $3,064,756,423. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

