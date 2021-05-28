BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 288,173 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $61.96 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $66.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders sold a total of 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

