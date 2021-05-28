BonFi (BNF) Reaches One Day Volume of $795,548.00

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $795,548.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BonFi Coin Profile

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

