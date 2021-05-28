Boston Partners Acquires 136,025 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,025 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 3.23% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $34,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $91,893.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $1,501,950.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,987 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,191. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $102.34 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average of $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

