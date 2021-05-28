Boston Partners Acquires 2,579 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.31% of Markel worth $48,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,282,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 7,079.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Markel by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Markel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,233.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,201.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,091.73. Markel Co. has a one year low of $880.59 and a one year high of $1,268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

