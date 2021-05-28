Boston Partners Acquires 27,417 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.21% of Trinseo worth $29,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Trinseo by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Trinseo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $578,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,286 shares of company stock worth $3,069,721. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

TSE opened at $65.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

