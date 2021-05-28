Boston Partners Buys 18,013 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.57% of ManpowerGroup worth $31,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 301,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after buying an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.55. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

