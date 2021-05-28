Boston Partners Buys New Shares in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,822,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,930,000. Boston Partners owned 2.27% of Enerplus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 44,460.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enerplus by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 482,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 103,217 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 466,146 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ERF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.