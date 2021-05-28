Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 834,721 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.72% of KT worth $43,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,665,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after buying an additional 98,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KT by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after buying an additional 2,310,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in KT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 156,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KT. TheStreet upgraded KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:KT opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. KT Co. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

