Boston Partners Decreases Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Boston Partners cut its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,436 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 637,007 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.39% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $26,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

DKS stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $101.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

