Boston Partners Has $25.89 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.72% of Hillenbrand worth $25,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,803,000 after buying an additional 411,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,821,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,291,000 after purchasing an additional 145,398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,268,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95,264 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hillenbrand by 91.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,754,000 after purchasing an additional 816,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,862,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HI opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

