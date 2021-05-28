Boston Partners Has $30.58 Million Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.21% of First Merchants worth $30,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in First Merchants by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,491. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $46.15 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

