Boston Partners Has $31.12 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.20% of Omnicom Group worth $31,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after buying an additional 702,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,789,000 after buying an additional 205,342 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,220,000 after purchasing an additional 232,291 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,301,000 after purchasing an additional 584,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of OMC opened at $82.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

