Boston Partners Has $43.88 Million Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,730,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 472,958 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.58% of Unisys worth $43,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 33,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unisys by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,827,000 after buying an additional 467,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unisys by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after buying an additional 391,439 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $27.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,254.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

