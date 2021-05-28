Boston Partners Has $44.11 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,091 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.65% of Synovus Financial worth $44,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.77%.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

