Boston Partners Increases Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,015 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.72% of Sally Beauty worth $39,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,851,000 after acquiring an additional 853,512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000.

SBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SBH opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

