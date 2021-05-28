Boston Partners Invests $30.91 Million in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,093,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,906,000. Boston Partners owned 0.85% of Investors Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

